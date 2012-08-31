BRIEF-Joseph Stilwell says reiterate belief that Wayne Savings Bancshares should be sold
* Joseph Stilwell says intends to seek board representation in Wayne Savings Bancshares at next year's annual meeting if company is not sold - filing
WASHINGTON Aug 31 U.S. drug reviewers questioned whether Novartis AG's inhaled antibiotic treatment truly helped cystic fibrosis patients breathe better, according to documents posted online on Friday.
Staff from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released their review of Novartis's tobramycin inhaled powder ahead of an advisory committee of outside experts, which will vote on whether to recommend the drug next Wednesday.
Novartis is seeking approval of the inhaled antibiotic powder as a more convenient alternative than nebulized solution. The antibiotic attacks an infection that often occurs in the lungs of patients with cystic fibrosis, a rare genetic disease.
* Joseph Stilwell says intends to seek board representation in Wayne Savings Bancshares at next year's annual meeting if company is not sold - filing
WASHINGTON, June 5 The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of more than $1.4 billion worth of military training and equipment for Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said on Monday, part of a $110 billion arms deal U.S. President Donald Trump sealed with the kingdom in May.