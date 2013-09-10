BRIEF-Tech Data Corp Says Steve Raymund to retire from board
* Tech Data Corp - Steve Raymund to retire from board of directors; Bob Dutkowsky to be named chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 10 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said it would require new language on the labels of long-acting and extended-release opioids, restricting their use and underscoring dangers of abuse, death and damage to newborns of mothers taking the widely used pain medicines.
The FDA also said it would require additional studies of such medicines to assess known risks of abuse, overdose and death.
* ConocoPhillips announces sale of Foster Creek Christina Lake partnership interest and Western Canada deep basin gas assets to Cenovus for $13.3 billion; significant transaction accelerates value proposition
* Cenovus announces $3.0 billion bought-deal offering of common shares