WASHINGTON Feb 16 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to change the levels it will accept of an illegal fungicide commonly used in the Brazilian orange juice industry, the agency said on Thursday.

The Brazilian and U.S. juice industry groups had asked the FDA to allow higher levels of the fungicide, carbendazim, until June 2013 to allow the industry time to switch to another option.

Carbendazim is illegal on all citrus in the United States, but commonly used in Brazil, the world's top orange juice exporter, to combat mold on orange trees. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Chuck Abbott; Editing by David Gregorio)