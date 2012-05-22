WASHINGTON May 22 U.S. drug reviewers
recommended on Tuesday rejecting a Pfizer Inc drug
because the data did not prove it worked well in treating a rare
neurodegenerative disease.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff reviewed the
drug, tafamidis, ahead of an advisory panel of outside experts,
which will vote on whether to recommend it for approval on
Thursday. The FDA will make a final decision later, taking into
account the panel's recommendation.
Tafamidis, which is already approved in Europe under the
name Vyndaqel, is meant to treat familial amyloid
polyneuropathy, a fatal condition that affects about 8,000
people worldwide, according to Pfizer.