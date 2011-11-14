* US FDA staff say Prevnar safe, effective for adults
* Prevnar vaccine meant for pneumococcal infection
* FDA to make final decision in January 2012
* Shares down 1.4 percent
(Adds details, company comment, byline)
By Anna Yukhananov
Nov 14 U.S. drug reviewers said Pfizer's
(PFE.N) Prevnar 13 vaccine was effective for protecting adults
over age 50 from pneumococcal infections, paving the way for a
positive vote by outside experts later this week.
Reviewers from the Food and Drug Administration said trials
for the vaccine also showed it did not have more safety risks
than an older vaccine, according to documents posted on
Monday.
The vaccine is being reviewed under the FDA's accelerated
approval process, meaning the agency believes the medicine
represents an unmet medical need.
A panel of outside experts to the FDA will consider whether
to recommend approval of the drug during a meeting on
Wednesday, and the FDA will make a final decision in January.
Two trials from Pfizer tested Prevnar 13 against the
standard vaccine, Merck & Co's (MRK.N) Pneumovax, which is
currently the only vaccine for pneumococcal bacteria approved
in the United States for adults.
The Prevnar vaccine is now only approved for children, but
Pfizer has said an expanded population of adults could generate
more than $1.5 billion in sales for what is already among the
world's biggest selling vaccines. [ID: nN09215929]
Prevnar 13 protects against 13 strains of streptococcus
pneumonia, a bacterium responsible for a range of ailments
including meningitis, pneumonia and ear infections.
In the United States, the pneumococcal infection kills
thousands of people each year, most of them 65 years of age or
older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention.
The vaccine is poised to become one of Pfizer's biggest
brands after the $10 billion-a-year cholesterol fighter Lipitor
begins facing U.S. generic competition at the end of this
month.
NEW GENERATION
The FDA said the older vaccine from Merck, known as a free
polysaccharide vaccine, was effective against invasive
pneumonia, but was not shown to have an effect on pneumococcal
pneumonia, which is more common in adults.
The Pfizer vaccine is part of a new generation of
pneumococcal vaccines known as conjugates that can protect
against both types of pneumonia, said Emilio Emini, senior VP
and chief scientific officer for vaccine research at Pfizer.
Such vaccines typically last longer and have a stronger
immune response, he said.
The Prevnar franchise -- known as Prevenar in Europe and
other countries -- generated about $3.7 billion in global sales
last year.
The vaccine, acquired through Pfizer's purchase of rival
U.S. drugmaker Wyeth in 2009, is currently approved for
children 6 weeks to 5 years old.
A competing vaccine for children is Synflorix by
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L), which protects against 10 strains of
the bacteria that causes the pneumococcal infection.
Pfizer has submitted regulatory applications for use of
Prevnar 13 in adults age 50 and older in more than 40
countries. The drug has already been approved for that use in
the European Union, Australia, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador,
Thailand and the Philippines, Pfizer said.
Pfizer's biopharmaceuticals business, of which the vaccines
business is a key component, was responsible for 86 percent of
the company's total revenue in 2010 and 91 percent in 2009 and
2008.
Pfizer shares fell 1.4 percent, or 30 cents, to $19.69 in
midday New York Stock Exchange trading, versus a 0.6 percent
drop in the Arca Pharmaceuticals Index .DRG.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov, with additional reporting by
Alina Selyukh, in Washington; editing by Dave Zimmerman and
Maureen Bavdek)