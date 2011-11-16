* FDA advisory panel says Prevnar 13 safe, effective

* FDA to make final decision in January (Adds byline, details, comment, shares)

By Anna Yukhananov

SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov 16 Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) won expert backing for using its blockbuster vaccine in adults to fight pneumonia, meningitis and other diseases caused by pneumococcus bacteria.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted 14-1 on Wednesday that the Prevnar 13 vaccine was safe and effective for adults 50 years of age or older.

The FDA usually approves products that win support from its advisory panels, and is due to make a final decision in January.

The agency is considering the vaccine under its accelerated approval process, meaning the FDA believes the medicine represents an unmet medical need.

Prevnar 13 is designed to fight 13 forms of a bacterium called streptococcus pneumoniae, or pneumococcus.

Pneumonia caused by the pneumococcal organism is one of the biggest causes of death in older people and its incidence begins to increase after age 50.

The vaccine is poised to become one of Pfizer's biggest brands after the $10 billion-a-year cholesterol fighter Lipitor begins facing U.S. generic competition at the end of this month.

The Prevnar vaccine is currently only approved for children, but Pfizer has said an expanded population of adults could generate more than $1.5 billion in annual sales for what is already among the world's biggest selling vaccines. [ID:nN09215929]

The vaccine is already approved for adults aged 50 and older in the European Union, Australia, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Thailand and the Philippines, Pfizer said.

The Prevnar franchise -- known as Prevenar in Europe and other countries -- generated about $3.7 billion in global sales last year.

AS EFFECTIVE

Two key trials from Pfizer tested Prevnar 13 against the standard vaccine, Merck & Co's (MRK.N) Pneumovax, which is currently the only vaccine for pneumococcal bacteria approved in the United States for adults 50 years of age or older. Pneumovax targets 23 types of pneumococcal bacteria.

Most of the panelists agreed with FDA reviewers, who earlier this week said the data showed Pfizer's vaccine was as effective as Merck's. [ID:nN1E7AD0C3]

Pfizer officials also said the effect of their vaccine could last longer.

Vaccines work by introducing weakened or killed forms of the disease-causing microbe or its toxins. This stimulates the body's immune response, causing it to create antibodies that can easily recognize and destroy any such disease microorganisms in the future.

Merck's vaccine, known as a free polysaccharide, takes fragments of sugars from the coating of certain strains of pneumococcus and strings them together in order to trigger the body's immune response. But these sugar molecules are isolated from the infectious agent - in this case, the pneumococcal bacteria.

Prevnar 13 belongs to a new generation of pneumococcal vaccines known as conjugates. These types of vaccines boost the shot's effect by binding the sugar molecules to a "carrier" protein, typically a toxin, which triggers a stronger immune response that also usually lasts longer, Pfizer said.

Under accelerated approval, the company must conduct a study to confirm Prevnar 13 can actually prevent pneumococcal pneumonia in adults, not just cause the body to produce antibodies -- which is typically used as a surrogate in clinical trials, the FDA said..

Results of the confirmatory trial, which enrolled more than 80,000 subjects in the Netherlands, are expected in 2013.

"We've got a great immunologic story to tell; we don't know what it means clinically," said panel member Dr. Bruce Gellin, director of the national vaccine program office at the Health and Human Services Department, about the need for a follow-up trial. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and David Morgan; Editing by Tim Dobbyn and Carol Bishopric)