11 hours ago
FDA places clinical hold on Merck's combo therapy for multiple myeloma
#Regulatory News
July 5, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 11 hours ago

FDA places clinical hold on Merck's combo therapy for multiple myeloma

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had placed a clinical hold on three multiple myeloma studies testing its immunotherapy drug, Keytruda, in combination with other therapies.

The health regulator said the risks of the combination studies, Keynote-183, Keynote-185 and Keynote-023, outweigh any potential benefit for patients with multiple myeloma.

Last month, Merck said it had paused enrolments in two late-stage combination studies in multiple myeloma patients after reports of death. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

