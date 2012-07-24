WASHINGTON, July 24 U.S. drugs reviewers on
Tuesday said Roche Holding AG's eye drug Lucentis
seemed to help people who had some vision loss from diabetes,
but questioned whether both doses of the drug were equally safe
and effective.
Staff from U.S. Food and Drug Administration reviewed
Lucentis ahead of an advisory panel of outside experts, which
meets on Thursday to vote on whether to recommend approval of
the injectable drug.
Lucentis is already approved for two other eye conditions,
but the company is hoping to expand its use to people with
diabetic macular edema, the most prevalent cause of moderate
vision loss in patients with diabetes. There are currently no
FDA-approved drugs for this condition.