Feb 6 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
proposed a new rule to better regulate and set safety standards
in the manufacture of infant formula products.
The interim final rule amends the FDA's quality control
procedures, notification requirements for new formulas and
changes to formulas, and requirements concerning what
manufacturing records and reports must be maintained.
The rule also establishes good manufacturing practices for
infant formula, including testing for contamination from harmful
bacteria such as Salmonella.
"This rule will help to prevent adulteration in infant
formula and ensure infant formula supports normal, physical
growth," Michael Taylor, FDA's deputy commissioner for Foods and
Veterinary Medicine, said in a statement. ()
He noted that many families rely on infant formula as either
the sole source of nutrition or an integral part of an infant's
diet through the first year.
The U.S. health regulator has amped up its efforts to
safeguard public health with several significant measures
announced over the past few months, including proposed rules
calling for better safety of products such as antibacterial
soaps, apple juice and imported food.
The FDA said the new rule only applied to infant formulas
for use by healthy infants without unusual medical or dietary
problems.
The regulator will accept and review comments from the
public on the rule for 45 days, it said.