April 17 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
warned that a surgical procedure used to mince uterine fibroids
and remove them through a tiny abdominal incision could spread
cancer tissue beyond the uterus in women with undetected uterine
cancer.
Data showed that the procedure, called laparoscopic power
morcellation, could significantly worsen a patient's chance of
long-term survival, the regulator said. (r.reuters.com/dug68v)
Most women develop uterine fibroids, which are benign tumors
that originate in the uterus, during their lifetime, the FDA
said.
Laparoscopic procedures offer a reduced risk of infection,
less post-surgical pain and scarring, and quicker recovery
compared with traditional surgeries.
About 1 in 350 women with fibroids could have uterine
sarcoma, a type of cancer, and there is no reliable test to
determine if the fibroids are cancerous before they are removed,
the FDA said.
