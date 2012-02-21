Feb 21 The Food and Drug Administration is
addressing the U.S. shortage of critical cancer medications by
importing one drug from abroad and rushing the approval of
another.
The move announced on Tuesday is the latest government
effort to stem the shortages of drugs in the United States,
which doctors and patient advocates say have forced providers to
postpone care or use second-best or costlier alternatives.
The FDA said it would allow cancer drug Doxil to get shipped
from abroad and also approve a new manufacturer of methotrexate,
a drug used to treat childhood leukemia.
Doxil, a cancer drug from Johnson & Johnson, has
been in persistent short supply since manufacturing problems
surfaced at a plant of Ben Venue, a unit of German drugmaker
Boehringer Ingelheim.
The injectable drug, which has annual global sales of about
$500 million, is used to treat ovarian cancer and multiple
myeloma.
The plant's problems have also contributed to a shortage of
methotrexate, leading U.S. lawmakers to call for action last
week from the FDA and the manufacturers.
President Barack Obama made shortages a national priority
with an executive order in October, and the FDA has prevented
114 shortages since then by working with
manufacturers.
The FDA has said the number of drugs in short supply had
risen to 220 in 2011 from 56 in 2006 -- the year a clear trend
started emerging.