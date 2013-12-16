Dec 16 U.S. regulators on Monday issued a
proposed rule that would require makers of antibacterial hand
soaps to demonstrate their products are safe and more effective
than soap and water in preventing infection and the spread of
bacteria.
"Although consumers generally view these products as
effective tools to help prevent the spread of germs, there is
currently no evidence that they are any more effective at
preventing illness than washing with plain soap and water," the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.
The FDA said the action is part of a larger ongoing review
by the agency to ensure that antibacterial ingredients are safe
and effective. But the proposed rule would not affect hand
sanitizers, wipes or antimicrobial products used in health care
settings, the agency said.