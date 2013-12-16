By Ransdell Pierson
Dec 16 Makers of antibacterial hand soaps and
body washes would have to demonstrate that their products are
safe and more effective than soap and water in preventing
infection and the spread of bacteria, under a rule proposed by
U.S. regulators on Monday.
"Although consumers generally view these products as
effective tools to help prevent the spread of germs, there is
currently no evidence that they are any more effective at
preventing illness than washing with plain soap and water," the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.
The FDA said research has suggested long-term exposure to
antibacterial chemicals, such as triclosan in liquid soaps and
triclocarban in bar soaps, could have hormonal affects and allow
bacteria to mutate into harder-to-control strains.
The agency said companies that fail to demonstrate the
safety and effectiveness of their products would have to
reformulate them to back up the product claims, or re-label them
to keep them on store shelves.
Such products are widely sold and touted, and include
Softsoap products from Colgate Palmolive, Cetaphil from
Galderma Laboratories, and Dial products from Henkel AG
.
"Due to consumers' extensive exposure to the ingredients in
antibacterial soaps, we believe there should be a clearly
demonstrated benefit ... to balance any potential risk," said
Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation
and Research (CDER).
The FDA said the action is part of a larger ongoing review by
the agency to ensure that antibacterial ingredients are safe and
effective. But the proposed rule would not affect hand
sanitizers, wipes or antimicrobial products used in healthcare
settings, the agency said.
Paul Fox, a spokesman for consumer products company Procter
& Gamble Co maker of Safeguard antibacterial liquid hand
soap, declined to comment on the proposed rule, instead
suggested contacting the Personal Care Products Council, an
industry trade group, for comment.
The council and another industry trade group, the American
Cleaning Institute, issued a joint statement saying they were
"perplexed" by FDA assertions that there is no evidence
antibacterial soaps are beneficial.
"A review of two dozen relevant published studies analyzing
the effectiveness of antibacterial soaps showed that hand
washing with these products produces statistically greater
reductions in bacteria on the skin than when using
non-antibacterial soap," the groups said.
Even so, the groups praised the FDA for "moving this
rulemaking forward," saying they will file comments reaffirming
that use of such products in the home "does not contribute to
antibiotic or antibacterial resistance."
An FDA spokeswoman said the agency looks forward to
receiving and evaluating the industry comments and study data.
SOAP AND LIVESTOCK
The proposed FDA rule comes five days after the FDA issued
new voluntary guidelines to phase out the use of antibiotics as
a growth enhancer in livestock, also in an effort to stem a
surge in human resistance to antibiotics.
The livestock guidelines are "part of the (same) general
equation of what are the benefits of using antimicrobials and
how do they stack up against any risks," Sandra Kweder, deputy
director of the Office of New Drugs at the FDA, said on a
conference call with journalists on Monday.
Almost all soaps labeled "antibacterial" or "antimicrobial"
contain at least one of the antibacterial ingredients addressed
in the FDA's proposed rule, most notably triclosan and
triclocarban, and some labeled "deodorant" may also contain
these ingredients, the agency said.
The proposed rule will be available for public comment for
180 days. Concurrently, companies will be given one year to
submit new data and information, followed by a 60-day rebuttal
comment period.
Some 2,000 soap products in the United States contain
antimicrobial chemicals, and 93 percent of those in liquid form
contain triclosan, the FDA said.
Kweder said the proposed rule follows a longstanding public
debate over antimicrobial products.
The FDA in 2005 suggested methods by which companies could
test their antimicrobial products to ensure they are safe and
back up their claims, Kweder said. But she noted the FDA never
required companies to actually perform the tests, or submit any
such data to the agency.
"We want companies to test these products so consumers will
know if there is any benefit," Kweder said, following poor
response from the earlier voluntary testing schemes.