(Corrects first paragraph to say the FDA has recommended that
Americans reduce sodium consumption, not the amount of salt
added to foods, by about a third. This error appeared in a
previous version of the story.)
June 1 U.S. health officials recommended cutting
the amount of salt added to foods to help Americans reduce their
sodium consumption by about a third, according to proposed
guidelines that are likely to have a wide-ranging impact on the
processed food industry in the United States.
Increased sodium intake is linked to high blood pressure,
which can lead to heart disease and stroke - two major causes of
death in the United States.
The average sodium intake in the United States is about
3,400 mg per day. The guidelines set targets for the food
industry to help reduce sodium intake to 2,300 mg per day, the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement. (1.usa.gov/282RWBD)
The health agency said the voluntary guidelines would apply
to major food manufacturers and restaurants.
About half of every food dollar goes to food consumed
outside the home, according to the USDA's Economic Research
Service.
Many U.S. food companies, including Campbell Soup Co
, General Mills Inc and Kraft Heinz Co,
have already cut salt levels to some extent in anticipation of
the guidelines, which have been in the works since 2011.
The FDA said it encouraged feedback over a stipulated
comment period that ranges from 90 days to 150 days.
The guidelines come days after the FDA said it plans a major
overhaul of the way packaged foods are labeled to reflect the
amount of added sugar and specific serving sizes. (reut.rs/1XnPNvj)
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)