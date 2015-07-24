July 24 Companies would be required to label the
amount of added sugar as a percent of recommended daily calorie
intake under a proposal on Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration.
Last year, the agency proposed updating the Nutrition Facts
label to include added sugars but it did not require companies
to declare the amount of sugar as a percentage.
The percent daily value would be based on the recommendation
that the daily intake of calories from sugars not exceed 10
percent of total calories.
"The percent daily value shows how much a nutrient in a food
contributes to a daily diet and would help consumers make
informed choices for themselves and their families," the agency
said in a statement.
The current label requires the percent daily value to be
listed for total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol, sodium, total
carbohydrate, dietary fiber, calcium and iron.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington)