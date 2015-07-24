July 24 Companies would be required to label the amount of added sugar as a percent of recommended daily calorie intake under a proposal on Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Last year, the agency proposed updating the Nutrition Facts label to include added sugars but it did not require companies to declare the amount of sugar as a percentage.

The percent daily value would be based on the recommendation that the daily intake of calories from sugars not exceed 10 percent of total calories.

"The percent daily value shows how much a nutrient in a food contributes to a daily diet and would help consumers make informed choices for themselves and their families," the agency said in a statement.

The current label requires the percent daily value to be listed for total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol, sodium, total carbohydrate, dietary fiber, calcium and iron. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington)