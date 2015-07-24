(Adds trade group comment)
July 24 Food companies would be required to
label the amount of added sugar as a percentage of recommended
daily calorie intake under a proposal on Friday by the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration.
Last year, the agency proposed updating the Nutrition Facts
label to include added sugars, but it did not require companies
to declare the amount of sugar as a percentage.
The percent daily value would be based on the recommendation
that the daily intake of calories from sugars not exceed 10
percent of total calories.
"The percent daily value shows how much a nutrient in a food
contributes to a daily diet and would help consumers make
informed choices for themselves and their families," the agency
said in a statement.
Susan Mayne, director of the Center for Food Safety and
Applied Nutrition at the FDA, said on a conference call with
reporters that the agency hoped to partner with other federal
agencies on educating consumers on the distinction between total
sugar and added sugar, since both would be on the label. Total
sugar in a product includes naturally occurring sugars as well
as those added to foods during processing or preparation.
The current label requires the percent daily value to be
listed for total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol, sodium, total
carbohydrates, dietary fiber, calcium and iron.
The Center for Science in the Public Interest, a Washington
health advocacy group, said in a statement that the proposal
would benefit consumers but added that it would continue to urge
FDA to require that the amount of sugar be expressed in
teaspoons, which it says are easier for consumers to understand
than grams.
The Sugar Association said in a statement that FDA's
assertions on added sugars lacked adequate scientific evidence.
"The fact is that the preponderance of science and the data on
caloric sweeteners do not support a suggested limit on sugars
intake," the industry group said.
