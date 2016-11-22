Nov 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued guidelines on Tuesday detailing the data it needs from makers of sunscreen products to determine which ingredients are safe and effective for use in products sold over the counter.

The agency recommended that sunscreen manufacturers procure data using a study to determine whether active ingredients are absorbed into the blood and, if so, at what level - the same standard used for all topical drugs. (bit.ly/2fZ0YK3)

Americans rely extensively on over-the-counter sunscreens, which are used liberally over large portions of the body to prevent sunburn, early aging and reduce the risks of skin cancer.

FDA staff have been reviewing sunscreen ingredients for more than a decade.

The review was streamlined with the passage of the Sunscreen Innovation Act in November 2014, which set a new process for the review of active ingredients. (reut.rs/2gGuM2o) (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)