Nov 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
issued guidelines on Tuesday detailing the data it needs from
makers of sunscreen products to determine which ingredients are
safe and effective for use in products sold over the counter.
The agency recommended that sunscreen manufacturers procure
data using a study to determine whether active ingredients are
absorbed into the blood and, if so, at what level - the same
standard used for all topical drugs. (bit.ly/2fZ0YK3)
Americans rely extensively on over-the-counter sunscreens,
which are used liberally over large portions of the body to
prevent sunburn, early aging and reduce the risks of skin
cancer.
FDA staff have been reviewing sunscreen ingredients for more
than a decade.
The review was streamlined with the passage of the Sunscreen
Innovation Act in November 2014, which set a new process for the
review of active ingredients. (reut.rs/2gGuM2o)
