March 12 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said an advisory panel will discuss the transmission of "superbug" infections through certain procedures in U.S. hospitals.

The regulator said the gastroenterology and urology devices panel would meet on May 14-15. (1.usa.gov/1D9SY1q)

The planned meeting comes after reports that manufacturers' tests of procedures to clean medical scopes linked with "superbug" outbreaks contained flaws that render their cleaning instructions unreliable.

