reshape U.S. tobacco regulation, a health advisory panel will
vote next week on whether Swedish Match AB, a
Stockholm-based maker of smokeless tobacco products known as
snus, can claim they are less harmful than cigarettes.
The closely watched vote could pave the way for the first
Food and Drug Administration approval of a modified risk tobacco
product and set a precedent for companies seeking to make
similar claims. The two-day discussion will culminate in a vote
on April 10th.
Snus is a moist smokeless tobacco product that users place
underneath the upper lip. It can be bought loose, or in small
teabag-like pouches. It does not involve chewing or spitting.
Swedish Match is asking permission to remove required
warnings about mouth cancer, gum disease and tooth loss from its
product packaging, saying there is no evidence to support a link
between mouth disease and Swedish snus. It proposes retaining
the risk of nicotine addiction.
The company also wants to replace a warning that smokeless
tobacco is not a safe alternative to cigarettes with one that
acknowledges no tobacco product is safe, but states its own
products are substantially less risky than cigarettes.
LEERY OF INDUSTRY PAST
The hurdles for winning approval are high.
In crafting the 2009 law giving the FDA authority to
regulate tobacco, Congress, leery of the industry's misleading
marketing of implicitly safer "light" and "low tar" cigarettes,
set rigorous standards for approving modified risk products.
Companies must show a product significantly reduces the risk
of disease for individual tobacco users. It must also show a
health benefit to the population as a whole, taking into account
tobacco and non-tobacco users.
Products such as snus and e-cigarettes are generally
considered safer than combustible cigarettes and may benefit a
smoker who switches. But if smokers use both products instead of
switching, or if the less risky products are taken up by people
who otherwise would not have used any tobacco product, the
calculus might be different.
Swedish Match believes it has a strong case.
Snus use in Sweden, particularly among men, has risen over
the past 30 years. It is now the country's most popular tobacco
product. At the same time, smoking rates have plunged to the
lowest in Europe. Smoking related diseases, including lung
cancer and heart disease, have also fallen.
Azim Chowdhury, a partner at the law firm Keller and Heckman
LLP, said regulators should not ignore such statistics. If FDA
were to deny Swedish Match's application, Chowdhury said, "they
would basically be saying no-one will ever be approved."
Scott Ballin, a health policy consultant based in
Washington, D.C., agrees. He sees a 60 percent chance the
advisory panel will vote in favor of Swedish Match but concedes
opposition from public health groups is strong.
"If the committee responds to pressure from tobacco control
advocates who believe that all tobacco is equally harmful then I
think we will see it punting and suggesting more research needs
to be done," he said.
WRANGLING OVER THE LAW
Opponents of approval argue FDA does not have legal
authority to permit changes to government-mandated warning
labels. Moreover, they say, the proposed label changes do not
appropriately capture potential risks associated with snus.
"We don't know yet whether or not we are going to see people
use both products, or whether kids take up snus who would not
otherwise have smoked," said Erika Sward, an advocate with the
American Lung Association.
Critics also say it is unclear whether the population-level
benefits seen in Sweden would translate to the United States.
Other factors, including more restrictive bans on advertising,
could be at play.
"The real question isn't whether a well done application for
Swedish snus could qualify for a modified risk claim, it is
whether this specific request should qualify," said Matthew
Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
Sandy Fowler-Jones, a Swedish Match spokeswoman, said the
FDA "fully vetted" the legal issue before the company filed its
application. The agency can permit changes to an individual
product's warning label, she said.
SMOKELESS TOBACCO
Adult smokeless tobacco use was 3.6 percent in 2012,
according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,
with the highest rates among 18 to 25-year-old males.
The overall rate of snus use was 2.5 percent during the
same period. Among high school boys it was 3.9 percent.
U.S. smokeless tobacco products include Altria Group's
Copenhagen, Skoal and Red Seal brands.
Altria also sells Marlboro snus and Reynolds American
Inc sells Camel snus. These products would not be covered
by any FDA decision on the Swedish Match product, but some
anti-tobacco groups fear that consumers would not differentiate.
Swedish Match's products follow standards for reducing heavy
metals and other toxic substances that U.S. products are not
bound by. In an odd twist, Swedish snus is banned in Europe
outside Sweden for health reasons.
Cigarettes remain on the market.
