May 19 U.S. regulators have approved a new non-caloric sweetener from Japan's Ajinomoto Co that can be used as a substitute for sugar or high fructose corn syrup in foods and beverages.

Called advantame, the white powder is made from aspartame and vanillan and is approved as a general-purpose sweetener and flavor enhancer in food, except meat and poultry, the Food and Drug Administration said.

FDA said the product can be used as a tabletop sweetener or in baked goods, non-alcoholic beverages, frozen desserts, jams and jellies, chewing gum and other foods.

Advantame is the sixth so-called high-intensity sweetener FDA has approved for sale in the United States. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)