May 29 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said tanning beds and booths now have to carry a warning label
that they should not be used by people below the age of 18
because of a higher risk of skin cancer.
The regulator also said makers of tanning beds and booths
now have to obtain regulatory approval before putting them on
The FDA said it imposed the new requirements after deciding
that tanning beds and booths that use ultraviolet lamps pose a
moderate risk of causing skin cancer, up from the previous
classification of low-risk.
The decision is based on a study by the American Academy of
Dermatology that found people exposed to ultraviolet radiation
from indoor tanning faced a 59 percent higher risk of melanoma,
a deadly form of skin cancer.
"Repeated UV exposure from sunlamp products poses a risk of
skin cancer for all users - but the highest risk for skin cancer
is in young persons under the age of 18 and people with a family
history of skin cancer," Jeffrey Shuren, director of the FDA's
Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement.
Marketing materials for tanning beds and booths will be
required to include a warning that people repeatedly exposed to
UV radiation should be regularly tested for skin cancer.
The warning against use by people under the age of 18 has to
displayed on each device in a so-called black-box warning, the
most serious warning that the FDA can require on a drug or
device.
