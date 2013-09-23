Sept 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
issued final rules covering the development of mobile medical
apps on Monday, saying it will focus it oversight on those apps
that have the potential to harm consumers if they do not
function properly.
The FDA has cleared about 100 mobile medical apps over the
past decade, including products that can diagnose abnormal heart
rhythms or help patients monitor their blood sugar. About 40
apps were cleared within the past two years.
The agency said it will not regulate the sale or general
consumer use of smartphones or tablets or mobile app
distributors such as the iTunes store or Google Play store.
It will, however, focus its enforcement on products that
transform smartphones into devices the agency currently
regulates, such as electrocardiography (ECG) machines that can
determine whether a patient is having a heart attack.
The FDA will also focus on apps that would be used as an
accessory to a regulated device, such as one that displays
images used by physicians to make specific diagnoses.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Leslie
Gevirtz)