By Toni Clarke
Sept 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
has issued final rules governing the development of mobile
medical apps, saying it will focus its oversight on those
products that have the potential to harm consumers if they do
not function properly.
The rules, announced on Monday, come more than two years
after the FDA released draft guidance in which it proposed
regulating any mobile app deemed to be a medical device.
The FDA said it will only regulate products that transform
smartphones into devices the agency currently regulates, such as
electrocardiography (ECG) machines that can determine whether a
patient is having a heart attack.
The agency will also regulate apps that would be used as an
accessory to a regulated device, such as one that displays
images used by physicians to diagnose patients.
The agency said it will not regulate the sale or general
consumer use of smartphones or tablets or mobile app
distributors such as the iTunes store or Google Play store. Nor
will it regulate personal wellness apps such as pedometers or
heart-rate monitors.
Dr. Jeffrey Shuren, director of the FDA's medical device
division, said on a conference call with reporters that whether
the agency regulates a product will depend on its function and
its risk. If a heart device used in a hospital is currently
regulated, chances are a mobile app will be too.
"It's not about the platform. It's about the functionality,"
Shuren said. "An ECG is an ECG."
Such products will need to be cleared by the FDA before
being allowed on the market. The agency has cleared about 100
mobile medical apps over the past decade, of which 40 were
cleared in the last two years. Shuren said the average review
time was 67 days.
The agency said it is not going to enforce its powers on
mobile apps it considers relatively safe such as those that help
patients organize and track their health information, or promote
strategies for maintaining a healthy weight or adhering to
medication dosing schedules.
According to a report published in March by
research2guidance, a research firm, the market for mobile health
apps will reach $26 billion by 2017. Currently, there are about
97,000 mobile health applications in major app stores, the
report said.
