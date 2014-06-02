(Repeating to additional subscribers)
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, June 2 As U.S. health regulators
consider what rules to impose on electronic cigarettes, in their
tally of costs and benefits they have placed a value on the lost
pleasure consumers may suffer if they used the products less or
not at all.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says in a
little-noticed document released alongside its proposals for
regulations in April that the projected benefits of the new
rules, which also apply to cigars, hookahs and other vapor
products, should be cut by 70 percent to account for the
deprivation consumers would suffer.
That means if the agency puts a value of $100,000 on the
longer and improved life that might be achieved by deterring
someone from smoking, then it would cut that benefit assessment
to $30,000 because of the pleasure they lost.
The approach is regarded as radical among those who have
done cost-benefit studies for regulators.
Some public health advocates warn it will help the tobacco
industry argue that the cost of complying with restrictions on
new nicotine products exceeds any benefit to the public, making
it easier to scuttle those rules. They also fear it could be
applied more broadly to regulation of products, such as food and
alcoholic beverages, that is meant to protect public health.
"This makes it a lot harder to justify regulations on
cost-benefit grounds," said Dr Stanton Glantz, a professor of
medicine and a tobacco control expert at the University of
California, San Francisco, who favors tough regulation of
e-cigarettes and cigars. "It will undermine anything they try to
do about anything."
Under a 1993 executive order signed by then President Bill
Clinton, U.S. regulators are required to show the benefit of a
regulation would exceed its costs. A proposal that would make a
manufacturer spend $1 billion to avert $100 million in pollution
costs, for instance, would likely not see the light of day.
But with novel tobacco and nicotine products, the FDA is
putting its thumb on the cost-benefit scale in a way no other
agency has before, according to current and former regulators
and economists who specialize in such studies.
In its proposed rules, the FDA has already treaded lightly.
It would ban the sale of e-cigarettes to anyone under 18, but
would not restrict flavored products, online sales or
advertising.
The FDA used the same lost-pleasure analysis when it
assessed the costs and benefits of requiring graphic warning
labels on tobacco products - regulations the industry opposes
and that have been blocked by a federal court. That was also
little noticed outside a small group of public health advocates
and other policy experts.
In response to questions from Reuters, an FDA spokeswoman
said that even with the inclusion of the lost-pleasure factor,
the benefits of its proposed e-cigarette regulations will still
exceed the costs. She also said the tobacco industry did not
pressure the agency to include it in the analysis, which was
conducted by in-house economists with no input from political
appointees.
As to whether using such a large lost-pleasure factor could
weaken regulations, the spokeswoman said, "We will not prejudge
any potential regulatory action."
FDA economists have previously hinted that the agency should
apply the idea of lost enjoyment in areas beyond tobacco.
In a paper published online this year in the journal Health
Economics, they argued that guilty pleasures like junk food and
alcohol are so enjoyable the benefits of reducing their use
through regulation should be discounted by up to 99 percent.
The authors were FDA economists Clark Nardinelli and
Rosemarie Lavaty, as well as Elizabeth Ashley from the White
House Office of Management and Budget.
The cost-benefit analysis of the FDA's e-cigarette proposal
was written by the agency's economics staff, which Nardinelli
heads. Nardinelli and Lavaty declined to comment.
Ashley referred a request for an interview to the OMB press
office, which said in a statement that "the economics profession
is still in the process of determining appropriate data and
methods that would allow for estimation of consumer surplus in
the context of tobacco."
E-cigarette makers are not focusing on FDA's lost-pleasure
calculation, said Ray Story, chief executive of the Tobacco
Vapor Electronic Cigarette Association, an industry group.
Lorillard, the biggest seller of e-cigarettes in the U.S.
with its blu brand, did not return calls seeking comment. A
spokesman for Altria, which owns Philip Morris USA, did
not provide a comment from the company when contacted on Friday.
A NOVEL FORMULA
John Graham, who headed the White House Office of
Information and Regulatory Affairs, which vets agencies'
cost-benefit analyses, under President George W. Bush, said he
could "not recall a specific instance" during his 2001-to-2006
tenure "where lost enjoyment played a significant analytical
role."
Loss of pleasure had occasionally been used when analyzing
proposals to ban products, Graham said, but was not treated as a
deduction from benefits, as the FDA is doing.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, for instance, has
incorporated the concept to reflect that people value things
like clean air in ways the market does not always capture,
officials said.
The EPA has also used lost pleasure when calculating the
costs of pesticide regulations to account for the possibility
that the price of apples may rise if growers have to switch to
using more expensive chemicals or lose more of their crop to
pests. Consumers would lose some pleasure if they could afford
to buy fewer apples.
In such cases, former officials said, the adjustment was
relatively small, much less than FDA's 70 percent.
WILLING TO PAY MORE
To be sure, the pleasure factor is a well-established
concept in economics, dating back half a century. Known as the
"consumer surplus," it is the difference between what people pay
for a product and the maximum they would be willing to pay.
It may seem counterintuitive that sellers would not charge
the maximum tolerable price. But whatever price they pick, there
are always consumers willing to pay more, explained economist
Stan Veuger of the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative
think tank in Washington, D.C.
The additional amount is the consumer surplus, which
economists interpret as the dollar value of the extra utility,
or enjoyment, users get. Calculating the precise size of the
surplus is not straightforward and economists often debate how
large it is, Veuger said, but he added that the 70 percent used
by the FDA "feels really, really difficult to justify."
More problematic, he and others argue, is applying the idea
of consumer enjoyment to an addictive product like nicotine.
Once a product becomes addictive, rational consumer choice goes
out the window, said economist Ken Warner of the University of
Michigan. The consumer surplus concept "should never be applied
to an addictive product," he argued.
In addition, nearly three-quarters of smokers say they would
like to quit. Their frustration at their inability to do so
means many experience "incredible levels" of displeasure, said
Warner, a leading cost-benefit scholar. He said that means the
concept is not relevant to the vast majority of tobacco users.
The public has until July 9 to submit comments about the
FDA's analysis, which the agency could change as a result.
Public health advocates are concerned about what will happen
if agencies charged with protecting consumers also give
considerable weight to the enjoyment people get from all kinds
of things that have been a focus of regulation - from eating
food containing trans fats to riding motorcycles without a
helmet.
In the FDA document published online, the staff economists
cite a 2002 paper by health economist Jonathan Gruber of MIT as
a source for their 70 percent assessment. After Reuters called
the analysis to his attention, Gruber said the fact that a
majority of smokers pick up the habit as teenagers and become
addicted before they are fully aware of the consequences, meant
the FDA was wrong to invoke the "consumer surplus" concept.
"I think this is really a misapplication of my work," Gruber
said.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Michele Gershberg and
Martin Howell)