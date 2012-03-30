By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, March 30 U.S. health regulators said
on Friday that tobacco companies must report how much
formaldehyde, nicotine or any of 18 other harmful chemicals are
in their products.
The regulators also proposed a rule that places limits on
advertising that claims tobacco products are less harmful than
others - such as "tar-free" or "light" - without providing
evidence they actually are safer.
The measures are part of the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration's enforcement of a 2009 law that gives it broad
authority to oversee the manufacturing and marketing of
cigarettes and other tobacco products.
"Tobacco products, in this country at least, are the only
mass-consumed products that consumers don't know what's in
them," Dr. Lawrence Deyton, director of the FDA's Center for
Tobacco Products, told reporters. "Today, we are ending that
era."
Cigarette makers said they were reviewing the measures.
Reynolds American Inc spokesman Richard Smith said
the company was committed to working with the regulatory agency
to reach "a sound, science-based regulatory structure."
David Sylvia, spokesman for Altria Group Inc, the
parent of Philip Morris USA, had no immediate comment on the
ingredient disclosure rule, but said standards for evaluating
lower-risk tobacco products need to be "rigorous, yet feasible."
Some 8 million Americans have smoking-related illnesses and
as many as 443,000 Americans die each year from smoking-related
causes such as lung cancer. Smoking is the No. 1 preventable
cause of illness and death in the United States and contributes
about $96 billion each year to health care costs.
The rule would force companies to tell the FDA whether their
products contain any of 20 harmful or potentially harmful
ingredients found in tobacco or tobacco smoke and the amount of
each.
The ingredients will not be listed on the packaging. Rather,
the FDA will compile information about each product and provide
it to the public by April 2013. The FDA said it has not decided
how it will present the information.
The 20 chemicals are the easiest to test for immediately,
but the FDA will later make companies provide information for a
full list of 93 chemicals.
Deyton, head of the FDA's tobacco center, said most people
are aware of the dangers of smoking in general, but may not know
which chemicals in tobacco are harmful and why.
For example, ingesting carbon monoxide - produced any time
something is burned and present in tobacco smoke - is known to
increase the risk of heart and lung disease, the FDA said.
Besides informing the public, regulators said they hope the
rules will encourage tobacco companies such as Lorillard Inc
and Altria to make products safer and less addictive.
Representatives from the companies could not be immediately
reached for comment.
The announcement comes only a month after the government
suffered a blow in court trying to enforce another tobacco law
that required large graphic warnings on cigarette packaging. A
U.S. District Court judge sided with the companies and ruled the
labels were unconstitutional. The United States is appealing the
decision.
The second rule would require FDA approval to sell tobacco
merchandise claimed to be less harmful, known as modified risk
products. The companies would have to submit scientific studies
and analyses to the FDA proving their tobacco products actually
benefit public health, or reduce harm.
To counter a decline in smoking in the United States,
cigarette makers have focused on smokeless tobacco and other
"modified risk" products.