By Toni Clarke
Feb 21 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Friday it has ordered Jash International to stop selling
four tobacco products that it said do not meet regulatory
standards.
The agency gave Jash multiple opportunities to provide the
FDA with the information it required to determine whether its
Sutra Bidis cigarettes were in compliance with the law, said
Mitch Zeller, head of the FDA's tobacco division.
Jash's failure to provide the information meant the FDA
determined the company's products to be misbranded and
adulterated, Zeller said in an interview.
The company's Sutra Bidis Red, Sutra Bidis Menthol, Sutra
Bidis Red Cone, and Sutra Bidis Menthol Cone are not
substantially equivalent to tobacco products commercially
marketed as of Feb. 15, 2007, as required by law, the FDA said.
Bidis are thin, hand-rolled cigarettes filled with tobacco
and wrapped with tendu tree leaves tied with string, the FDA
said.
Jash declined to comment on the action. The company is based
in East Dundee, Illinois.
This is the first time the FDA has exercised the authority
it acquired in 2009 to stop a company from selling tobacco
products already on the market.
Zeller said the agency does not know how many of Jash's
products are on the market.