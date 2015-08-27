(Adds FDA statement, Reynolds American declining to comment and
Aug 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has
warned the makers of Winston, Natural American Spirit and Nat
Sherman cigarettes that they cannot claim their products are
"natural" or "additive-free" without regulatory approval.
The FDA first gained authority to regulate cigarettes in
2009, partly in reaction to the tobacco industry's misuse of
terms such as "mild" and "light" to suggest those products were
less dangerous.
The FDA now requires any company seeking to claim that one
tobacco product is less dangerous than another to prove it with
scientific evidence. The agency said the products would need to
obtain a "modified risk" tobacco product order before they can
be described as "natural" and "additive-free."
"The FDA's job is to ensure tobacco products are not
marketed in a way that leads consumers to believe cigarettes
with descriptors like 'additive-free' and 'natural' pose fewer
health risks than other cigarettes, unless the claims have been
scientifically supported," Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA's
tobacco products division, said in a statement.
On Monday roughly 30 health organizations, including the
American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Heart
Association and the American Thoracic Society wrote to the FDA
urging it to take action against Reynolds American Inc
and its subsidiary, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co for the
marketing of Natural American Spirit cigarettes.
In their letter the anti-tobacco groups noted that sales of
Natural American Spirit rose 86 percent between 2009 to 2014
while sales of all cigarettes nationally declined by 17 percent.
"We are pleased that the Food and Drug Administration today
has taken action to protect the American public from deception,"
said Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free
Kids.
Reynolds American and Sherman's 1400 Broadway NYC Ltd, maker
of Nat Sherman cigarettes, said they had received the FDA's
letter but declined to comment further.
ITG Brands, maker of Winston, said in a statement the
company disagrees with the FDA and believes its products comply
with all state and federal regulations.
"Winston has been marketed with its current packaging for
more than 15 years and in compliance with an agreement entered
into with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission," said the company,
which is owned by Imperial Tobacco Group Plc. "The
statement that FDA objected to currently appears only on the
carton of Winston and not on the pack or advertising for the
brand."
