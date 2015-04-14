BRIEF-TSMC says April sales fall 14.9 pct y/y to T$56.87 bln
* Says April sales T$56.87 billion ($1.88 billion) (March T$85.88 billion, April 2016 T$66.84 billion)
NEW YORK, April 14 A group of tobacco companies sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday over recent guidance that they say violates their free-speech rights by mandating pre-approval of labeling changes.
Plaintiffs including R.J. Reynolds Co, Lorillard Tobacco Co and Altria Group Inc's Philip Morris USA Inc filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in an attempt to block the guidelines, which were issued in March. (Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Lisa Von Ahn)
ZURICH, May 10 ChemChina has won around 82 percent support from Syngenta shareholders for its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, China's biggest foreign acquisition to date, the two companies said on Wednesday.