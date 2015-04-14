(Adds R.J. Reynolds comment)
By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, April 14 A group of tobacco companies
sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday over
recent guidance they say violates their free-speech rights by
mandating pre-approval of labeling changes.
Plaintiffs including R.J. Reynolds Co, Lorillard
Tobacco Co and Altria Group Inc's Philip Morris
USA Inc filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the
District of Columbia to try to block the directive, which was
issued in March.
If the guidance is left intact, the companies say, they
could be exposed to substantial financial and legal penalties if
they make changes to how they package or market already-approved
tobacco products without the FDA's permission.
The FDA issued the guidelines to help clarify what changes
require regulatory approval under the 2009 Tobacco Control Act.
But the tobacco companies said the FDA's authority to
regulate labeling was limited to products that claim to reduce
tobacco-related harm or other circumstances addressed by formal
rulemaking.
The guidelines go far beyond that authority, the plaintiffs
said, by requiring FDA authorization to make any labeling
changes that would render a product already on the market
"distinct," like a name change.
Although the FDA has framed the guidelines as non-binding
recommendations, they create "specific legal obligations with
clear and draconian consequences for violations," including
civil or criminal penalties, the lawsuit said.
The companies said the guidelines violated First Amendment
protections for commercial speech by presumptively blocking
certain labeling statements until they receive FDA approval.
They also accused the FDA of depriving stakeholders of the
chance to weigh in on the directive by issuing it as guidance
and not through formal rulemaking.
The lawsuit also challenges portions of the guidance that
call for companies to seek approval for changes to product
quantity, such as putting more cigarettes in a pack.
An FDA spokesman declined to comment, citing the pending
litigation.
In the March directive, the FDA said that significant
modifications to a product's label that make it distinct from
the original version, such as a logo or recognizable color
pattern, could require the agency's approval.
Altria spokesman Brian May said the company wanted the court
to resolve the issues so it would know how to proceed.
Several smokeless tobacco companies are also plaintiffs,
including U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co and American Snuff Co. A
spokesman for Reynolds American, the parent company of R.J.
Reynolds and two smokeless tobacco plaintiffs, said companies
had a right to "truthful, non-misleading speech."
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi, Lisa
Von Ahn and Bernard Orr)