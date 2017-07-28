FDA move on nicotine could boost Philip Morris iQOS smoking device

July 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. move to cut nicotine levels in traditional cigarettes could prove a boon to Philip Morris International Inc, which has invested heavily in a new smoking device that heats rather than burns tobacco and may carry fewer health risks, tobacco analysts said on Friday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration proposed cutting nicotine to non-addictive or minimally addictive levels in a major regulatory shift expected to move smokers toward e-cigarettes.

Shares of major tobacco companies Altria Group and British American Tobacco slumped on concerns the FDA proposal will accelerate sales declines for traditional cigarettes. PMI, however, bounced back from an initial decline and closed up slightly in New York trading.

The company filed late last year for FDA approval of its heat-not-burn product, iQOS. The product is a battery-powered tobacco stick that is heated just enough to produce an aerosol but not combust. Tobacco produces most of its toxic chemicals when burned.

Switzerland-based PMI launched iQOS in Japan in 2014, where it has become so popular that it is often in short supply. The company has since rolled it out in multiple locations, including Italy, Switzerland and the UK.

"We believe this could prove to be an opportunity over the long term for reduced-risk products and, therefore, Altria/(Philip Morris) as they have a unique competitive advantage with iQOS,” Bonnie Herzog, a tobacco industry analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, wrote of the FDA move.

PMI, the world's biggest international tobacco company, is not the only tobacco company to delve into alternative nicotine devices, but it is in the lead with a potentially less risky product. It has a partnership with Altria to market iQOS in the United States. The company was not immediately available for comment.

On Tuesday, British American Tobacco completed its purchase of the 57.8 percent of Reynolds American that it did not already own in a deal seen as helpful to BAT's e-cigarette aspirations. Reynolds makes the top-selling VUSE e-cigarette. BAT makes e-cigarettes under the Vype brand.

Altria, which owns the e-cigarette company Nu Mark, and Fontem Ventures, a subsidiary of Imperial Brands Plc, are also leading e-cigarette makers. Japan Tobacco Inc plans to spend $500 million to quadruple its smokeless tobacco production capacity by the end of 2018 to challenge Philip Morris for vaping customers.