* Merck's Victrelis may hamper HIV drugs
* Many people with hepatitis C also have HIV
* FDA changes label based on study, small trial
WASHINGTON, April 26 U.S. drug regulators are
changing the label for Merck & Co Inc's recently
approved Victrelis treatment for hepatitis C to show it should
not be taken with some widely used HIV medicines.
"Co-administration (of the two drugs) ... is not
recommended at this time because of the possibility of reducing
the effectiveness of the medicines, permitting the amount of HCV
(hepatitis C virus) or HIV ... in the blood to increase," the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday.
The FDA and Merck first warned about the issue in February
based on the results of a drug interaction study, but a label
change could further crimp sales of Victrelis.
Victrelis, approved last May, attacks the hepatitis C virus
that over time can lead to chronic liver disease or liver
failure. Many patients with hepatitis are also infected with
the human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, which weakens the
immune system and is fatal without treatment.
The drug interaction study tested healthy volunteers who
took Victrelis and the widely used HIV treatment Norvir
(ritonavir) with one of three other anti-HIV pills. All of the
HIV drugs work by blocking protease, an enzyme the virus needs
in order to replicate.
The study found Victrelis reduced the concentrations of the
HIV drugs in the blood.
Analysts have said the findings could crimp sales of
Victrelis by as much as a quarter, since so many people are
infected with both diseases.
The FDA said it is changing the label for Victrelis also
based on a small clinical trial presented last month that
studied a total of 98 people.
The trial results were not as conclusive as the drug
interaction study. The trial tested people with both HIV and the
hepatitis C virus, and gave some people Victrelis plus an older
combination hepatitis C therapy, and others only the older
combination treatment (peginterferon/ribavirin). All patients
were given a type of anti-HIV pill.
Out of the 64 people taking Victrelis, three had a rebound
in their HIV, while four of the 34 people taking only the older
combo drug had a rebound of the virus.
Merck has said it still plans a larger drug-interaction
trial of Victrelis with other HIV drugs.
The FDA said it would communicate any new information about
taking Victrelis together with the HIV drugs when it becomes
available.