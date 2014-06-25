June 25 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
warned on Wednesday that popular acne products such as Proactiv
and Neutrogena can cause rare but serious and life-threatening
allergic reactions.
The FDA said consumers should stop using their topical acne
product and seek emergency medical help if they experience
hypersensitivity reactions such as throat tightness, difficulty
in breathing, feeling faint or swelling of the eyes, face, lips
or tongue. (1.usa.gov/TwSCNt)
The regulator said products marketed under brands such as
Proactiv, Neutrogena, MaxClarity, Oxy, Ambi, Aveeno and Clean &
Clear were of concern.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)