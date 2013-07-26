July 26 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said it would limit the use of Johnson & Johnson's
antifungal medicine, Nizoral tablets, warning that it may cause
severe liver injuries and adrenal gland problems, and lead to
harmful drug interactions.
The agency said it approved changes to the drug's label to
address the new safety issues. As a result, Nizoral oral tablets
should not be the initial treatment for any fungal infection.[]
Topical formulations of Nizoral, including creams, shampoos,
foams and gels, have not been associated with liver damage,
adrenal problems or interactions with other drugs.