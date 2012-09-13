(Removes FDA studies from last paragraph)

Sept 13 The U.S. health regulator alerted patients to rare cases of chemical burns from using over-the-counter muscle and joint pain relievers, including creams, lotions, ointments and patches.

The products that contain menthol, methyl salicylate, or capsaicin - including major brands such as Bengay, Capzasin, Flexall, Icy Hot and Mentholatum - were found to cause first- to third-degree burns.

Second- and third-degree burns occurred with the use of products that had menthol as the single active ingredient in it, the U.S Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

Products containing both menthol and methyl salicylate, in concentrations greater than 3 percent menthol and 10 percent methyl salicylate, also caused severe burns, the agency added.

Over the years, the FDA identified 43 cases of burns related to these products. However, current FDA guidelines do not require these muscle and joint pain products to carry a warning on their label about the burns. (Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Maureen Bavdek)