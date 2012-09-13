(Removes FDA studies from last paragraph)
Sept 13 The U.S. health regulator alerted
patients to rare cases of chemical burns from using
over-the-counter muscle and joint pain relievers, including
creams, lotions, ointments and patches.
The products that contain menthol, methyl salicylate, or
capsaicin - including major brands such as Bengay, Capzasin,
Flexall, Icy Hot and Mentholatum - were found to cause first- to
third-degree burns.
Second- and third-degree burns occurred with the use of
products that had menthol as the single active ingredient in it,
the U.S Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.
Products containing both menthol and methyl salicylate, in
concentrations greater than 3 percent menthol and 10 percent
methyl salicylate, also caused severe burns, the agency added.
Over the years, the FDA identified 43 cases of burns related
to these products. However, current FDA guidelines do not
require these muscle and joint pain products to carry a warning
on their label about the burns.
(Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan; Editing by Joyjeet Das and
Maureen Bavdek)