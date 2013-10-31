LONDON Oct 31 A record share of foreign direct
investment flows went into emerging markets in the first half of
2013, while Britain became the world's largest recipient of FDI,
a UN survey released on Thursday showed.
Global FDI flows rose 4 percent in the first half of 2013
compared with 2012, to around $745 billion, according to the
survey by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development
(UNCTAD).
Emerging market stocks have lagged developed markets this
year. But many of these markets are rich in resources, while
growing domestic consumption is also attracting investment.
Flows to developed markets declined, but emerging markets
took more than 60 percent of the total inflows, their highest
ever share.
"The increase was driven by acquisitions in Central America
and the Caribbean, as well as record inflows into the Russian
Federation," UNCTAD said.
"Although flows to developing Asia fell slightly, the region
continues to absorb more than half of the FDI directed to
developing economies as a group, and one quarter of global FDI
flows."
The U.S., France and Germany saw a drop in inward
investment, but Britain became the world's largest recipient of
FDI flows.
Britain saw $75 billion of inflows in the first half, and
China - the world's largest emerging market - was the
second-largest recipient at $67 billion.
The $46 billion Glencore-Xstrata merger and $55 billion
BP-Rosneft transactions brought large increases in flows to
Russia, Britain and the British Virgin Islands, the report said.
UNCTAD said FDI flows were likely to lessen in the second
half, however, hurt by recovery risks in the U.S. and euro zone,
bringing overall 2013 levels close to last year.
But it added that in 2014: "macroeconomic indicators, such
as rising industrial production in recent months in many
developed economies, point to an improving climate for FDI".
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Hugh Lawson)