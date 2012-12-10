* Firms said may reduce cash at banks if FDIC program ends
* Money seen flowing into money funds, T-bills
* Future on TAG guarantee uncertain in Washington
NEW YORK, Dec 10 U.S. companies plan to reduce
their bank account balances by an average of 20 percent if a
federal guarantee program on unlimited insurance on such
accounts expires at year-end, an industry survey released on
Monday showed.
They will pull some of the cash from large business checking
accounts into money market mutual funds, Treasury bills and
other short-term investments, according to the annual survey by
the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP).
The group, based in Bethesda, Maryland, has 16,000 members
including treasurers, cash managers and other financial
professionals.
On Dec. 31, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) is set
to terminate its "Transaction Account Guarantee," or TAG. The
program insures bank deposits of more than $250,000, the amount
the FDIC normally covers, in checking accounts that do not pay
interest.
TAG was created in September 2008 during the height of the
global financial crisis. It was intended to help stabilize the
banking system as the collapse of Lehman Brothers roiled
financial markets. TAG was meant to reassure depositors that
their money was safe and to ensure that businesses and local
governments had access to cash.
Under TAG, money kept in large business accounts grew to
$1.49 trillion at the end of the third quarter, according to the
most recent FDIC data.
In the latest AFP "Business Outlook," 51 percent of members'
cash and short-term investments were held in bank accounts,
which was more than double the 23 percent in 2006.
"Should unlimited FDIC insurance expire at the end of the
year, 51 percent of organizations expect to move at least some
of their cash and short-term investment portfolios away from
non-interest bearing bank accounts into other investment
vehicles," the group said of the survey results.
Estimates vary on the dollar amount of withdrawals from
large checking accounts if TAG expires. Research firm Wrightson
ICAP forecast a drop in the range of $200 billion to $250
billion in early 2013.
TAG was originally scheduled to end in December 2009, but it
was extended to 2012 with the passage of the Dodd-Frank
financial regulations.
This program has pitted checking accounts used by companies
and government agencies against money market funds, due to TAG's
explicit federal guarantee and increased caution among companies
after the 2007-2009 global credit crunch, analysts said.
There have been attempts in Washington to extend TAG but it
is unclear whether they will succeed given the White House and
Congress' negotiations to avert a fiscal crisis, they said.
When asked what they would do if TAG does expire in three
weeks, 28 percent of those organizations that plan to cut cash
holdings said they will reduce bank deposits by between 10 and
24 percent; 21 percent will reduce these holdings by between 25
and 49 percent, AFP said.
Some might make more drastic cuts. Twenty percent of the
organizations that plan to reduce bank balances said they will
do so by 50 percent or more, the survey found.
"The most likely destinations for any cash and short-term
investments removed from bank accounts would be money market
funds and Treasury securities/agency bonds," AFP said.
According to the group's survey, 42 percent of organizations
said they would move at least some of cash from bank accounts
into Treasury-based money market funds, while 41 percent would
invest in Treasury securities and/or agency bonds.
More than a third said they anticipate using prime money
market funds that could invest in riskier debt, including
corporate debt, while 20 percent of them said they move at least
of the money into repurchase agreements.
There are signs that corporate treasurers have begun
shifting money into money market funds. Last week, money fund
assets rose for a third straight week to their highest level
since March at $2.620 trillion, according to the Money Fund
Report.