JPMorgan to purchase new debt for struggling Chicago schools
CHICAGO, June 7 The Chicago Public Schools (CPS) said it tapped JPMorgan as the winning bidder for an up to $396.5 million note deal aimed at keeping the cash-strapped district afloat.
WASHINGTON Aug 3 Illinois bank regulators closed a small local bank on Friday called the Waukegan Savings Bank, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said on Friday.
The bank, which had two branches and $89 million in assets, will reopen as part of the First Midwest Bank in Itasca, Ill., the FDIC said.
Smaller banks, particularly those with less than $1 billion in assets, comprise the majority of closures over the past few years.
* Yipit Inc files to say it has raised $9.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sgqLq7)