* Invisible Sentinel Inc says raises $7.6 million in equity financing - SEC Filing
NEW YORK, March 14 The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation sued 16 of the world's largest banks on Friday, accusing them of collusively suppressing interest rates.
The lawsuit, filed in the federal district court in New York, was the latest to accuse financial institutions of conspiring to manipulate Libor, or the London Interbank Offered Rate.
The FDIC said the defendants' conduct caused substantial losses to 38 banks that the U.S. regulator had taken into receivership since 2008, including Washington Mutual Bank and IndyMac Bank.
Among the banks named as defendants include Bank of America Corp, Barclays PLC, Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings PLC, JPMorgan Chase & Co, the Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC and UBS AG.
The lawsuit also named as a defendant the British Banks' Association, the U.K. trade organization which during the period at issue administered Libor.
NEW YORK, April 18 Harbert Management Corporation and its top executives agreed to pay $40 million to settle with New York over a failure to pay state and city income taxes on hundreds of millions of dollars of hedge fund performance fees, according to the New York attorney general.