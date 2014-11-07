(Adds listing, stockholders details)
Nov 7 Flooring and tile products retailer Floor
& Decor Holdings Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Friday for an
initial public offering of common stock.
The Smyrna, Georgia-based company listed BofA Merrill Lynch,
Goldman Sachs and Barclays among underwriters to the IPO. (1.usa.gov/112tp1O)
Founded in 2000, Floor & Decor was acquired in 2010 by Ares
and Freeman Spogli from an investor group including Najeti
Ventures LLC, Saugatuck Capital Company, and TWJ Capital LLC.
Reuters reported in April that Floor & Decor is planning an
initial public offering this year.
Floor & Decor, headed by former Home Depot Inc
executive Thomas Taylor, provides tile, wood, laminate and
natural stone flooring along with decorative accessories and
operates about 45 warehouse-format stores across 12 states.
The company, which also sells its merchandise online for
store pick-up or delivery, intends to list its class A common
stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FND".
Floor & Decor reported a 32 percent rise in sales to $441.4
million in 2013. Net income fell 14 percent to $11.1 million.
The company plans to use the proceeds from the IPO for
repayment of debt and general corporate purposes.
The IPO filing, which included a nominal fundraising target
of about $100 million, did not reveal how many shares the
company planned to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)