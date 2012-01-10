For a selection of the latest Reuters features and analysis from around the world, double click on the square brackets: > Window may be opening for China to widen yuan > Divided Iran dissidents elated, wary on sanctions push > Santorum tax plan cuts rates, keeps goodies > For euro zone, the heat is on again > Walls divide Cairo as revolt anniversary nears > Afghan men: crucial advocates for women's rights > Suu Kyi's party seeks makeover to grab Myanmar's youth > As Kodak struggles, Eastman Chemical thrives > Troubled Ethiopia-Somalia history haunts Horn of Africa > Monuments vanish, power cut as metal thieves stalk UK > Indians innovate to keep a shine as silver soar > Afghan girls throw punches, aim for Olympic gold > Qatar's next big purchase: a farming sector > Asian firms in pole position as Myanmar beckons > For the not-so-serious drinker: Marshmallow vodka