For a selection of the latest Reuters features and analysis from around the world, double click on the square brackets: > Feuding Greek leaders united by desire to avoid blame > Romney still struggles to seal the deal > Russia UN veto on Syria aimed at crushing West's crusade > UK prison has ambitions for inmates beyond its gates > Palestinians shift focus from Israel to unity > Euro zone strugglers lack innovative knack > Germany in two minds over leadership role > Investor activists see little to "like" in Facebook > Garzon trial forces Spain to confront painful past > Under the hood: GM blueprint for Volt 2.0 > HK's China policies spur clash with mainland > Violence in Bahrain escalates ahead of Feb. 14 > Kuwait cabinet may be key to ending political gridlock > Sanctions weigh on Lebanon-Syria banking ties > Against Syrian anger, Assad's sect feels fear