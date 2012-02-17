For a selection of the latest Reuters features and analysis
from around the world, double click on the square brackets:
> Greece heads for record books as economy slumps
> Putin's state sector crackdown: more show than substance
> U.S.-China discord remains after Xi's mood music
> Iran "shadow war" intensifies, crosses borders
> Is an Arab Spring in the air for Algeria?
> A year on, Libyans enjoy freedoms but anxieties abound
> The U.S. foreclosure crisis, Beverly Hills-style
> Money flows into Wisconsin governor recall fight
> Stemming the tide of overtreatment in U.S. healthcare
> Olympics-Rome departure throws 2020 Games race wide open
> Cows and condos scandal highlights Malaysia's faded reforms
> Political unrest deepens plight of Yemen children
> Gas, workaholic government back Qatar ambitions
> Rebranding Sarkozy: Too sullied a sell for 2012?
> One area where Apple lags: Its low returns on cash