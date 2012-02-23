For a selection of the latest Reuters features and analysis
from around the world, double click on the square brackets:
> Mubarak's trial leaves Egypt with open wounds
> Small UK businesses seek crowds as funding alternative
> Huge private debts pose bigger hurdle for euro
> Spain barter economy wins followers in grip of crisis
> Silicon Valley: The rise of the adolescent CEOs
> Inside and out, divisions keep Syria in stalemate
> Tangled in diplomacy, EU struggles to frame financial rules
> Laws leave cruise-ship victims at sea
> China's urban migrants hold key to domestic demand
> As Syrians flee Homs, sectarian faultlines deepen
> In Israel, an illegal outpost faces its reckoning
> Crisis in paradise in Maldives' new democracy
> Closures, losses push back Asia hedge fund industry
> India's Wild East unprepared for new Myanmar
> For Syrian children, a picture tells a thousand words