For a selection of the latest Reuters features and analysis from around the world, double click on the square brackets: > For Pakistan ship breakers, constant fear of death > Romney's tough line on immigration jars with some Mormons > Do fence me in: Israel closing Sinai loopholes > Cold War tactics against Germany's Left under scrutiny > Implats strike unearths big S.Africa labour rift > Volkswagen parks in Honda's U.S. driveway > Diversified companies shrink 'conglomerate discount' > As govt-in-waiting, Egypt's Brotherhood finds voice > Wynn, Okada mud fight may not stick with officials > BofA mortgage move not likely to have big consumer impact > Obama yet to make a mark on key U.S. court > China's consumers embrace bulky, pricey SUVs > Kingfisher's nosedive poses dilemma for Indian government > With unrest in Egypt, Israel faces blackouts > Mubarak's trial leaves Egypt with open wounds