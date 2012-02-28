For a selection of the latest Reuters features and analysis
from around the world, double click on the square brackets:
> For Pakistan ship breakers, constant fear of death
> Romney's tough line on immigration jars with some Mormons
> Do fence me in: Israel closing Sinai loopholes
> Cold War tactics against Germany's Left under scrutiny
> Implats strike unearths big S.Africa labour rift
> Volkswagen parks in Honda's U.S. driveway
> Diversified companies shrink 'conglomerate discount'
> As govt-in-waiting, Egypt's Brotherhood finds voice
> Wynn, Okada mud fight may not stick with officials
> BofA mortgage move not likely to have big consumer impact
> Obama yet to make a mark on key U.S. court
> China's consumers embrace bulky, pricey SUVs
> Kingfisher's nosedive poses dilemma for Indian government
> With unrest in Egypt, Israel faces blackouts
> Mubarak's trial leaves Egypt with open wounds