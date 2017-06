For a selection of the latest Reuters features and analysis from around the world, double click on the square brackets: > Question of balance as euro zone crisis mutates > Eyeing Iran, Israel focuses on the day after > US tax break goes far beyond the factory floor > Sum of China's economic parts exceeds the whole > Nigeria oil corruption higlighted by audits > Spain's safety net frays as care workers go unpaid > Ill-armed Syrian rebels wage unequal struggle > Italy tax twists throw luxury markets into disarray > Quirks in U.S. jobless data could bite Obama > Gazans seethe over taxes and blackouts > Olympic Games cash machine defies global gloom > A stagnant Brazil falls victim to its own success > AstraZeneca gets serious on deals as drugs run out > In revolt, Yemeni "untouchables" hope for path out of misery > Mystery disease devastates northern Uganda