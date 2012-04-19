For a selection of the latest Reuters features and analysis
from around the world, double click on the square brackets:
> Brazen and eccentric, the cop at centre of China scandal
> Sarkozy's last best hopes to get off the ropes
> London TV channel dips a toe into Iran culture
> "Made in Japan" engineers find second life in China
> Oldest Croatia dock slowly sinks as EU entry nears
> Apple results loom large for tech - and the market
> Olympics-Phelps still stands between Cseh and gold
> Portuguese plant seeds to cope with crisis
> Gold glitters for North American mining students
> DuPont's armored car kit a hit in Brazil
> In Silicon Valley, designers emerge as rock stars
> Strike law tests Moroccan government reforms
> Wary UAE tightens screws on Islamists
> Olympics-Rugby school inspired founder of modern Games
> Olympics-Stratford: a tale of two worlds