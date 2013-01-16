For a selection of the latest Reuters features and analysis
from around the world, double click on the square brackets:
> France digs in for long, uncertain stay in Mali
> Mali's Islamist groups united by war threat
> Gulf activists step up campaigns despite quiet crackdown
> German watchmaker rebuilds luxury brand from post-war rubble
> In recession-hit Spain, hints of new competitiveness
> Drug industry bets on new blockbusters in 2013
> Dollar squeeze adds to economic hardship in Sudan
> Big test for UK luxury carmaker under Indian owners
> Oxford in Changzhou? International schools spread across China
> Pakistani women turn to once-taboo divorce to escape abuse
> Women pry open door to video game industry's boy's club
> Israeli women soldiers have "right stuff" for border watch
> Preacher alarms many in Egypt with Islamist vice police call
> Historic old Jeddah awaits life-saving restoration
> Foreign fighters seek Islamic state in post-Assad Syria