BRIEF-Tucker Carlson will take over Bill O'Reilly's Fox News Primetime Slot-Fox News
* Says host Tucker Carlson will take over Bill O'reilly's primetime slot following O'Reilly's departure Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tim Baysinger)
Aug 28 F E Bording A/S : * Q2 net sales DKK 141.9 million versus DKK 130.5 million * Says Q2 EBITDA DKK 8.5 million versus DKK 8.6 million * Q2 EBIT DKK 3.8 million versus DKK 4.4 million * Expects 2014 revenue of about DKK 630 million * Source text for Eikon [ID:bit.ly/1AWJWRg] * Further company coverage
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has decided to part ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.