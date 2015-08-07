NEW YORK Aug 7 Mohamed El-Erian, the widely
followed chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said on
Friday the Federal Reserve will wait for the next U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report to decide on a September interest rate hike.
"While job creation continues at a solid pace, wage growth
remains frustratingly tepid," El-Erian told Reuters. "The
Federal Reserve will now wait for the next report to decide on a
September rate hike."
Nonfarm payrolls increased 215,000 in July as a pickup in
construction and manufacturing jobs offset further declines in
the mining sector, the Labor Department said.
