NEW YORK Aug 21 Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said on Friday that the U.S. Federal Reserve might not raise interest rates in September against a backdrop of slowing global economic growth.

"It's a really tough policy call," El-Erian said in an interview. "Not only do domestic indicators conflict with external ones, but the Fed itself has only a partial handle on the economy - and inevitably so. This is a time of significant policy uncertainty, particularly given that what's on the table is a policy regime change - namely the first interest rate hike in over nine years."

(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernadette Baum)