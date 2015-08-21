NEW YORK Aug 21 Mohamed El-Erian, chief
economic adviser at Allianz SE, said on Friday that
the U.S. Federal Reserve might not raise interest rates in
September against a backdrop of slowing global economic growth.
"It's a really tough policy call," El-Erian said in an
interview. "Not only do domestic indicators conflict with
external ones, but the Fed itself has only a partial handle on
the economy - and inevitably so. This is a time of significant
policy uncertainty, particularly given that what's on the table
is a policy regime change - namely the first interest rate hike
in over nine years."
